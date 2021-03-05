Working with Amitabh Bachchan was a huge learning curve for me: Filmmaker Anand Pandit

For veteran producer Anand Pandit just like many from his fraternity, 2020 presented a multitude of challenges. Braving the pandemic he worked to finish his two productions, ‘Chehre’ and ‘The Big Bull.’

Now that the release date of ‘Chehre’ is finally announced and fans are looking forward to catch the much-awaited suspense thriller in theatres on April 30, the producer looks back in wonder and gratitude. Especially when he recalls his interaction with Amitabh Bachchan during the film’s making.

He says, “It is impossible to be around Amit ji and not absorb something of value about not just cinema but personal discipline and dedication towards work. The wonderful thing is though, he doesn’t pretend to be a big superstar but works like an eager learner. And that is something one can take away from him. One can never believe that one knows everything. Working with him was a huge learning curve for me because I learnt to look at filmmaking from his perspective and his passion for perfection and detail."

Be it the 14-minute long monologue he pulled off in one take or his work ethic during a tough schedule in the sub-zero temperature of Slovakia, Amitabh Bachchan wowed the entire unit with his enthusiasm.

Says Pandit, “For Amit ji, age is just a number when it comes to work. He doesn't want to be treated like a senior on the sets and instead bubbles with energy like a child. If he is tired, nobody can guess it because he never shows it. He is fuelled by his passion for his art and never slows down.I wish I was half as driven for perfection as he is.”