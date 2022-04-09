Will it be Sabyasachi-designed bridal lehenga for Alia Bhatt?

After speculations about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor`s wedding date, several rumours regarding Alia`s bridal lehenga have been doing rounds on the internet.



As per reports, Alia will be donning a Sabyasachi lehenga for her special day. She will also be reportedly wearing Manish Malhotra outfits for her wedding festivities.

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif had chosen a red bridal Sabyasachi lehenga made of handwoven matka silk for her wedding to actor Vicky Kaushal in December 2021. Katrina`s veil was custom-trimmed with handmade kiran in hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold.



Actor Patralekhaa, who tied the knot with `Badhaai Do` star Rajkummar Rao in November 2021, also dressed in a red Sabyasachi lehenga with a beautifully carved veil that read, "Amar poran bhora bhalobasha ami tomae shomorpon korilam," which translates to "I submit my heart filled love to you."



Coming back to Ranbir and Alia, sources suggest the wedding will be a 4-day-long affair at the RK house. The functions will start from April 13 onwards with the Mehendi ceremony followed by a sangeet ceremony on the next day and finally the wedding on April 15. As per reports, the duo will get married in an intimate ceremony.

Several reports also suggest that the bride and groom will be hosting a grand reception by the end of April.Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film `Brahmastra`. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor`s wedding reception in 2018.



Though the couple has been tight-lipped about their wedding details, fans are eagerly waiting for them to put the official stamp on their relationship.