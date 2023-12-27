'Whole of 2023 was the best,' says Shah Rukh Khan as he looks back at the year

The year 2023 belonged to superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who reclaimed his 'King of Bollywood' title this year with three consecutive hits in Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. During an interaction with fans on X, Khan said the whole year was the best for him.



The actor held an #AskSRK session with his fans on X to mark the release of Dunki. It has earned over Rs 250 crore (Rs 2.5 billion) in domestic box office since its debut last Thursday.



When a fan asked what part of 2023 was best, Shah Rukh replied, "Not parts the whole 2023 was best!!"



Khan was also asked which was the hardest and the most demanding film for him as an actor among Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. Khan picked his latest release and said, "When u have to deal with varied emotions it's always more of a work for an actor. So Dunki it is (sic)" he said.



Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki is a saga of friendships, borders, nostalgia for home and love. The film is Shah Rukh's third release for 2023 after Pathaan and Jawan. It also features Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal in key roles.