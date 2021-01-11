When Abhishek Bachchan blamed father Amitabh for exposing him to coronavirus

Abhishek Bachchan has something to say on testing positive for coronavirus a couple of months back. As Abhishek Bachchan featured in The Kapil Sharma Show alongwith Ajay Devgn for the promotions of his upcoming film ‘The Big Bull’, the actor spoke about getting infected with COVID-19 in August 2020.

As Ajay Devgn who has produced the film ‘The Big Bull’, fired him about getting infected by the coronavirus and for not being careful enough, Abhishek recalled about the time, "When doctor called my dad (Amitabh Bachchan) to the hospital saying he has contracted Covid, I was the next one to have tested positive. At the time I was worried about everyone in the family. Ajay called me up at the time and started firing me. I regretted taking his call at the time."

Ajay shared that the real reason why he fired Abhishek over the phone was because he blamed father Amitabh Bachchan for exposing him to Covid. He then gave Abhishek an earful since he was the one going out and around for work when cases of coronavirus infection were surging.

Apart from ‘The Big Bull’, Abhishek Bachchan will also be seen playing detective Bob Biswas. He plays the title role in the movie inspired by the ‘Kahaani’ character.

Ajay Devgn, will be seen in ‘Maidaan’ next. It is a sports drama which is based on football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. It will be released in Dussehra later this year.