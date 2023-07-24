Vijay Sethupathi looks intense in new poster of Jawan

Things are getting more and more interesting for those awaiting the release of Jawan. A day after the makers teased fans with an intriguing poster of Vijay Sethupathi, they dropped the poster featuring the Tamil actor on Monday.



Red Chillies Entertainment shared the poster with a close-up of Vijay’s intense eyes. The Twitter handle captioned, “He’s watching you closely! Watch out for him. #Jawan."

Shah Rukh's bald look in Jawan poster



Last week Shah Rukh Khan shared a bald-look poster, where he can be seen holding guns in his hands. Sharing the poster, Shah Rukh wrote, "Jab main villain banta hoon na toh mere saamne koi bhi hero tik nahin sakta (When I turn villain, no hero can stand in front of me)! #JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

About Jawan



Directed by Atlee, Jawan will release worldwide in theatres on September 7. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Apart from Shah Rukh and Vijay, Nayanthara is also a part of the film. Jawan marks Nayanthara's debut in Bollywood. Deepika Padukone also has a special appearance in the movie. The film will also feature Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra in important roles.