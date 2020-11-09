Vidya Balan's short film 'Natkhat' becomes eligible for Oscar nomination

Vidya Balan starrer ‘Natkhat’, a short film has won the top prize at the third edition of Best of India Short Film festival 2020. This makes it eligible for Oscar nomination.

The film has also been produced by Vidya Balan.

In an announcement, Vidya said, "In a year that has been turbulent, it feels great to win the first award for our film that leads the way directly to Oscar qualification. This film is incredibly close to me since it gave me a chance to play the dual roles of actor and producer.”

"Even in these times, creativity and content have found ways to thrive and travel. Through innovation and technology international festivals and platforms have continued to advance and bridge the gaps in new and disruptive ways. We are thrilled to have won the festival and are eligible for Oscar 2021 qualification. Onward, together Vidya and I hope to bring home an Oscar," co-producer Ronnie Screwvala said.