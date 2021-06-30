Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah hospitalised in Mumbai 

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has been hospitalised in Mumbai. The 70-year-old actor has reportedly been diagnosed with pneumonia and doctors have detected a patch in his lungs. He was wheeled in to a hospital in Mumbai a few days ago and currently undergoing treatment.



News of Shah's ill health has surfaced previously online on several occasions but all have turned out to be fake. This time around the news was confirmed by his manager.



"He has been in the hospital for two days. He`s under medical supervision. He was brought in for Pneumonia. There was a patch found in his lungs and it became necessary for him to be hospitalised immediately," the actor`s manger told Bombay Times.



Shah is considered a stalwart in Hindi cinema and was one of the main faces of New Wave in Indian cinema in the 1970s-1980s. He has also featured in a few Hollywood projects and is also considered a veteran in the theatre circle.



On the work front, Naseeruddin Shah will next be seen in the upcoming film 'Maarrich'.



Shah will also feature alongside Rasika Dugal in the upcoming film 'The Miniaturist Of Junagadh'.

