Veteran actor Dilip Kumar admitted to hospital after complaining of breathlessness

Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar was admitted to hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning following breathlessness. His wife and yesteryear actor Saira Banu confirmed the news by revealing that the actor was having breathing issues for the past few days.



Later, Dilip Kumar’s official handle shared more details about his health.



“Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He’s had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe,” a tweet on his official handle informed.



Last month, the 98-year-old actor was admitted for a regular health check-up.

Dilip Kumar, whose real name is Mohammed Yusuf Khan is considered one of the best actors of Bollywood. Last year, Kumar turned 98 on December 11, 2020, and did not celebrate his birthday as he lost his two brothers Aslam Khan (88) and Ehsan Khan (90) due to Covid-19.



Speaking on the same, Saira Banu said, "We have had a catastrophe this year. Dilip sahab lost his two brothers. He doesn’t keep well, neither do I. It’s a difficult time for us, so there is no question of a big celebration. We will simply thank the Lord for the gift of life and health."