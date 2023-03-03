Two detained for breaking into Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai residence Mannat

Two men broke into Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow Mannat in Mumbai on Thursday. According to Mumbai Police, the men were apprehended by the security guards as they entered Mannat's premises by scaling the outer wall. Khan's residence Mannat is considered one of the important landmarks of Mumbai for scores of tourists. It is located in the bandstand area of Mumbai.



During the police enquiry, the men, aged between 20 and 22, claimed that they had come from Gujarat and wanted to meet the Pathaan star.



A case of trespassing and other relevant offences was registered against them under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is underway.



Khan's Pathaan has broken several records at the box office and has been declared a blockbuster world over. Pathaan marked Khan's comeback to the big screen after a gap of four years. It has managed to hit the Rs 1,000 crore mark at the worldwide box office. John Abraham and Deepika Padukone also featured in the action-packed film and it was directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films.



SRK is now preparing for his upcoming films 'Jawan' and 'Dunki'.