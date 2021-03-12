'Toofan' teaser: Farhan Akhtar plays a goon whose life changes due to boxing

After teasing fans with the posters of the film, Farhan Akhtar unveiled the teaser of his new film 'Toofan' on Friday. The actor has undergone a massive physical transformation to play the role of the boxer in the film which is being helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.



The teaser shows Farhan's journey from a goon in Dongru to a national level boxer. The film also has Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, Supriya Pathak Kapur and Hussain Dalal. The two-minute clip packs a powerful punch as Farhan is seen taking on the boxing ring.



"It fills me with immense joy to give you the first glimpse of a film into which we poured all our love, passion, exuberance, madness even. It truly is a labour of love and today I am so excited to share it with you. Here’s presenting the #ToofaanTeaser," tweeted Farhan Akhtar as he shared the video.

Here's presenting the #ToofaanTeaser

The film has been produced by Ritesh Sidhwani along with Mehra and Farhan.



The film releases on Amazon Prime on May 21.