Tiger Shroff on why his character in Ganapath is not a usual action-hero

Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath: A Hero Is Born is all set to release this week. While there is massive expectation around the film, the audience is also immensely excited to watch Tiger Shroff coming in a whole new action avatar. But while the audience is pumped up, Tiger himself had a different experience of playing his character in Ganapath.



The trailer of Ganapath has given a brief glimpse of Tiger Shroff's never-before-seen action avatar. The young action superstar has played action-packed characters several times, but with Ganapath he is sure to deliver yet another thrilling performance. While sharing his experience of playing his character in Ganapath, Tiger said, "Just a fact something it's so different, I have never played so many shades before i have always been a very track straightforward hero, this is more of an underdog becoming a hero and ya there is a dark side of him too and there is a very child-like side of him too as well."



Makers promised that the film will set new standards in the Indian film industry. The film's release is highly anticipated, and fans are looking forward to witnessing a thrilling experience onscreen. Apart from Tiger, the film also features Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan.



Ganapath: A Hero Is Born has been directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.