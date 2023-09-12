The Great Indian Family trailer: Vicky Kaushal vs his family 

The trailer of Vicky Kaushal starrer The Great Indian Family was unveiled on Tuesday. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the family drama is written and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya who directed Dhoom 3. The film also features Manushi Chillar and Manoj Pahwa in key roles.



The trailer shows the story is based in a small town called Balarampur, where Vicky Kaushal's Bhajan Kumar is a star. A singer hailing from a religious Hindu family, he makes a living by singing holy songs at events. The trailer also gives a glimpse of his family, who are part of the Brahmin community that has lived in Balarampur for generations.



As Manushi Chillar's character arrives in his town, Vicky tries to impress her. Bhajan Kumar's life is then interrupted when he finds out that he may actually be a Muslim. Problems arise as his Hindu family turns against him owing to his religion. Although nothing more is revealed in the trailer, the tagline reads that the film is 'the biggest confusion of the year.'