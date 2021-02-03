'The Girl On The Train' trailer: Parineeti Chopra, Aditya Rao Hydari's latest looks intriguing

Parineeti Chopra plays a complex woman with a troubled past in her latest 'The Girl On The Train'. The makers dropped the trailer of the film on Wednesday and the film looks like a gripping thriller.



Written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and produced by Reliance Entertainment, is all set to embark on its journey on February 26, 2021.



'The Girl On The Train' - an official Hindi adaptation of Paula Hawkins’ bestselling book by the same name. It narrates the story of Meera (Parineeti Chopra), a lawyer with a dark past and a broken marriage who suffers from short-term amnesia. To get over her loneliness, she fixates on the perfect lives of a couple she sees in their home from the train she takes daily. One day, she witnesses something unexpected that breaks her trust and she takes it upon herself to unravel the truth that shocks her. She gets unknowingly involved in a ruthless crime that she decides to solve.



The film also stars Avinash Tiwary, Kirti Kulhari and Aditi Rao Hydari in pivotal roles.

"'The Girl On The Train' was an entirely different experience for me as I have never played this kind of a role before," said Parineeti Chopra. "Getting into the character of Meera Kapoor and working closely with Ribhu to bring her to life was an immense learning experience for me. As an actor, I have always wanted to challenge myself with more, and this role gave me the opportunity to do so. The Girl On The Train will take the audiences on a dark journey trying to piece together the reality of who actually committed the crime and have them guessing the truth!”