Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad are expecting their first child together; actor shares photos of her baby bump

The stork is visiting Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad soon. The Indian actress announced her pregnancy on social media on Tuesday. Swara married politician Fahad Ahmad earlier this year.



Swara took to Twitter to share the happy news. “Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless! ) as we step into a whole new world,” she wrote. Swara also used the hashtags, “#comingsoon #Family #Newarrival #gratitude #OctoberBaby."

Swara is an actress and had worked in several hit Bollywood films including Ranjhana, Veere Di Wedding and Nil Battay Sannata to name a few. She is also known for voicing her opinion on various societal issues. Her husband, Fahad Ahman is the state president of the Samajwadi Party's Youth Wing. Swara and Fahad tied the knot in February. She had shared the news of her wedding on social media back then and wrote, "Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!”



Several of Swara's fans and followers posted congratulatory messages as she announced her pregnancy. “Congrats Swara and Fahad. What a lovely moment... and a magical one too,” wrote one. “Congratulations to both of you,” wrote another.



