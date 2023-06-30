Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI awaiting response from Google and Facebook 

India's Central Bureau Of Investigation has shared a key update on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The Bollywood actor was found dead at his Mumbai residence on 14 June 2020. The initial investigation alleged that he had died by suicide but his family suspected foul play and an investigation was taken over by the CBI.



A source close to the case told Hindustan Times that CBI has been able to finalize on the case as it is waiting for a response from the US over the past deleted chats and emails of the actor. A CBI official told the newspaper that the Investigative agency has reached out to Google and Facebook in the US to share details of Rajput's deleted chats, emails and posts to get a better understanding of the case.



“We are still waiting for a response from the US on this technical evidence, which may help us take the case to a logical conclusion. The case is pending finalization (because of this)," the official said.



According to a mutual legal assistance treaty (MLAT) between India and US, both sides can gain access to information in any domestic investigation.



Senior Advocate Vikas Singh, who is a representative of the actor’s family said that he wasn’t aware of the request made to US authorities but added, “CBI is trying to give a slow death (to the case).”



Sushant Singh Rajput's death case



Recently, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis also shared an update on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case and said, “At first, the information available was based on hearsay. However, some individuals asserted that they possessed substantial evidence regarding the case. In response, we reached out to them and requested that they submit the evidence to the police.”



He added, “Currently, we are in the process of examining the credibility of the presented evidence. The investigation is still in progress, and it would be premature for me to provide any comments on the eventual outcome of the case at this stage.”