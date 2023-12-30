Sunny Deol reacts to Bobby Deol's climax scene in Animal, 'I just got out of the seat'

Bobby Deol made a roaring comeback to the big screen with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and went on to earn a lot of acclaim for his villanious role of Abrar Haque. Recently, Bobby's elder brother Sunny talked about Bobby's performance and the love he has received since the release of the movie.



During his recent interview with NDTV, Deol shared how happy he is to see Bobby's career back on track.



“I’m so, so happy for him. It’s high time it happened. I can say now, people were not fair to him. I can’t talk about myself, but I can talk about him. They’ll call him a ‘sweet boy’, but nobody is doing anything. They know his capacity, they know his persona, but nobody let it happen,” he told the outlet.



Further, Sunny said that Bobby's comeback started with Prakash Jha’s series, Aashram. ''It was overdue. He became successful with Aashram. That went to the grassroot level, it was the most-watched thing in the country,” he said.



While the Gadar 2 actor hailed his little brother's performance and comeback, he went on to reveal that he has not watched Ashram as he can't see Bobby playing negative roles, ''Can’t see Bobby playing such roles'', Sunny said before revealing that he walked out of the theatre and Bobby’s character was killed in the Animal.



"I watched it, but… Animal is a great film, it's a nice film. People are loving it. I'll have my bits and pieces about any film, even my own films. That's me; it ain't gonna change. But I'm not going to talk about it… When I was seeing Bobby being killed, I just got out of the seat, and I couldn't take it. I just wanted to go out and do something," he said.



Earlier, Bobby revealed that his mother, Prakash Kaur, was not happy with what happened to her character in the movie. “My mom couldn’t handle my death scene. She was like, ‘Aisi film mat kiya kar tu, mujhse nahi dekha jaata (You shouldn’t do films like this, I can’t watch them),” the actor said, per Indian Express.



The year 2023 was all about Deol's clan. While Bobby became an internet sensation with Animal, Sunny ruled the box office with Gadar 2. The movie becomes one of the biggest hits of his decades-long career. Sunny and Bobby's father, Dharmendra, also made his comeback with Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. In the movie, the 88-year-old actor took the entire internet by storm with his viral kissing scene with Shabana Azmi.