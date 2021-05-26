SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' will stream on Zee5, Netflix

SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ will stream on not one but two competitive streaming channels -- Zee5 and Netflix. The two streaming channels have bought the rights to different languages. While the film’s Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions will be made available on ZEE5, Netflix will stream Hindi, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish and Spanish versions of RRR.

This will happen post ‘RRR’ gets its theatrical release.

While the Zee Network holds the satellite rights of the Hindi version of ‘RRR’, the Star India network owns the television rights of the film’s Telugu Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions.

RRR is currently in the post-production stage. The producers of RRR are hoping to release the film worldwide on October 13 but it all depends on how soon the pandemic can be controlled.

‘RRR’ is a fictional story based on the struggles of Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan will be seen in the role of Sitarama, Jr NTR essays Komaram in RRR. The film also has an interesting cast from Bollywood with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn also a part of the huge project.