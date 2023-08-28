Shoojit Sircar feels Vicky Kaushal deserved to win Best Actor National Award for Sadar Udham

Sardar Udham, starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead, won five awards at the recently announced 69th National Film Awards. While the film won in technical categories, the film's director Shoojit Sircar feels Kaushal deserved to win the Best Actor National Award for his performance in the film. Allu Arjun won the award for Pushpa: The Rise.



In an interview with Mid-Day, Shoojit Sircar said," Vicky undoubtedly deserved the Best Actor award. The way he transformed into Sardar Udham is commendable. We started with the Jallianwala Bagh sequence. The first shot was of Udham picking up [the dead] bodies, feeling the weight and pain. The set was witnessing that nightmare. That set the tone of the film. Vicky couldn’t sleep for nights, and carried that disturbance throughout other parts of the movie.”



Sardar Udham's wins at National Awards



At the 69th National Film Awards, Sardar Udham was named as the Best Hindi Film, and it also won awards in categories including Best Cinematography, Best Costume Designer, Best Production Design, and Best Audiography: Re-Recording (Final Mixing) categories.

Soon after the awards were announced, Shoojit spoke to Hindustan Times and dedicated the win to the late Irrfan Khan.



“All the awards that we have won for the film are shared by the team. We as a team, from producer Ronnie Lahiri to actor Vicky Kaushal, have decided to dedicate this award to Irrfan Khan,” he said.



Earlier, Irrfan was the initial choice for the film, but the actor died in 2020, and actor Vicky Kaushal stepped in to play the part of the freedom fighter in the film.

