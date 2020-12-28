'Shakuntala Devi' maker Anu Menon to direct a murder mystery

Shakuntala Devi director Anu Menon will next helm a murder mystery. The film is currently in final stages of screenplay and principal photography is expected to begin around April or May next year. The cast is yet to be revealed.



"The film is set in the middle of nowhere on a stormy night, the film uses the tropes of a classic murder mystery to tell a relevant, contemporary and thrilling story. The film is exciting with a powerful theme at its heart," said Menon.



She has joined hands with "Shakuntala Devi" producer, Vikram Malhotra, for the film.



"Anu has a unique storytelling style and her stories are underpinned with strong women characters," said Vikram Malhotra, Founder and CEO, Abundantia Entertainment.



Shakuntala Devi, which has Vidya Balan in the titular role, released earlier this year.



Apart from the film based on the life of math genius Shakuntala Devi, Menon has directed films like Waiting and London Paris New York.





