'Shakeela' teaser: Richa Chadha's new film promises to bring the audience back to cinema halls

In the 1990s, actress Shakeela was a force to reckon with. It is believed that her presence in films would draw crowds to the theatres. In 2020, as theatres slowly open up to viewers, it is rather befitting that a biopic based on her life gets released in cinemas to get the viewers back to the halls.



Makers of 'Shakeela' released the teaser of the film on Wednesday. Featuring Richa Chadha in the titular role, the film is multi-lingual and directed by Indrajit Lankesh.



Oozing oomph and glamour, Richa pays the perfect ode to the South siren who ruled the roost in the 90s.



Capturing the life and times of Shakeela, the biopic traces the journey of her muse - filled with hurdles and discrimination. Hailing from a Muslim family, Shakeela at 16 entered the industry and owned every frame she featured in. One of the biggest releases since the lockdown, the film attempts to bring back Shakeela’s ability to deliver one money-spinner after another. Promising to be a crowd-puller, the film’s teaser starring Chadha along with Pankaj Tripathi and Malayalam actor, Rajeev Pillai has a scintillating touch that will tease the audience but fill them with awe for the enigma of Shakeela.





Richa said, "I am happy that the film is releasing. Hopefully it will bring some laughter and entertainment into the lives of people and this depressing year will end on a happier note. Shakeela's story is unlike any other and yet it's universal. She is very well known down south and it will be interesting to see how it will be received here. She did rule the roost for many years, providing steady business to cinema halls in times of crisis. It was also great to reunite with Pankaj ji."



The film is presented and produced by Sammys Magic Cinema Motion Picture Production and distributed by UFO. 'Shakeela' will hit theatres on December 25.