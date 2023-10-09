Shah Rukh Khan given Y+ security by government amid threats

The Maharashtra government has scaled up Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's security cover following threats received by the actor. News reports state that Mumbai police have confirmed that the actor's security has been scaled up, although the nature of the 'threat' that the actor is facing has not been made clear.



The Maharashtra State Intelligence Department (SID) has reportedly informed all the police commissioners, district police and special protection units (SPUs) in the state to provide “Y+ with an escort scale of security to Khan with immediate effect”.



The decision was taken after a recent high-power committee meeting in which threats and security to the actor were reviewed, they said.



Under the Y+ category, Khan will be given 11 security personnel, including six commandos, four police personnel and a traffic clearance vehicle. The policemen would be posted at his bungalow Mannat.