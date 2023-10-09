Shah Rukh Khan given Y+ security by government amid threats
The Maharashtra government has scaled up Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's security cover following threats received by the actor. News reports state that Mumbai police have confirmed that the actor's security has been scaled up, although the nature of the 'threat' that the actor is facing has not been made clear.
The Maharashtra State Intelligence Department (SID) has reportedly informed all the police commissioners, district police and special protection units (SPUs) in the state to provide “Y+ with an escort scale of security to Khan with immediate effect”.
The decision was taken after a recent high-power committee meeting in which threats and security to the actor were reviewed, they said.
Under the Y+ category, Khan will be given 11 security personnel, including six commandos, four police personnel and a traffic clearance vehicle. The policemen would be posted at his bungalow Mannat.
Threats over song, film release
Khan's January release Pathaan courted controversy especially when the song Besharam Rang was released. Certain Hindu right-wing groups had raised objections to the song and Deepika Padukone's outfits in the song. Paramhans Acharya, an Ayodhya-based seer, had allegedly issued death threats to the actor.
Then in August this year, security was stepped up outside the actor’s bungalow following protests against celebrities endorsing online gaming apps, stressing that such endorsements misguide and corrupt the younger generation.
This isn't the first time that Khan's security cover has been steeped up. In 2010, the actor received threats during the release of My Name is Khan and his security had to be increased.
Last year, security was scaled up to the Y+ category for Bollywood star Salman Khan after he allegedly received threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.