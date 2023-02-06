Shah Rukh Khan's 'first heroine' finally watches 'Pathaan' in theatres

Shah Rukh Khan's latest release 'Pathaan' is still dominating the box office nearly 10 days after its release. Not just fans but his peers too have been lauding the film's success which marks Khan's return to the big screen after 4 long years. Recently the actor's 'first heroine' went to watch the film and tweeted about it. Actress Renuka Shahane caught the film in theatres recently with 'Col Luthra ji', her husband, actor Ashutosh Rana who plays an important role in the film.



"Finally going to watch #Pathaan Mausam bilkul sahi hai kursi ki peti baandh li hai with Col Luthra ji(The weather is fine and I have put on my seat belt along with Col Luthra Ji)," Renuka captioned the post.



Soon after she shared the post, SRK took notice of it and reacted to it with a special tweet. While replying to Renuka, the superstar went down memory lane. "Col Luthraji ko bataya aapne ki aap meri pehli heroine hain!! (Have you told Col Luthra that you are my first heroine?) Or should we keep it a Top Secret otherwise he may fire me from the agency," SRK quipped.

Col Luthraji ko bataya aapne ki aap meri pehli heroine hain!! Or should we keep it a Top Secret otherwise he may fire me from the agency!!! https://t.co/GsCj5h0vC2 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 5, 2023 ×

For those coming in late, Shah Rukh Khan started his acting career on Television and featured in a TV show called 'Circus' which aired on India's national channel Doordarshan in 1989. Khan was paired with Renuka Shahane in the show.



Responding to SRK, Renuka wrote, "Hahaha unsey koi baat chhupti kahaan hai? Aaphi ne unhe antaryaami kahaa hai aur chaahey jo ho jaaye, woh aapko fire nahi kar saktey kyunki jo kaam aap kartey hain woah koi aur nahi kar saktaa.(Can one hide anything from him? Be assured he won't fire you as you have done something that no one else can do)."