Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi shrine ahead of the release of Dunki, Watch

Shah Rukh Khan has had a splendid year so far. The actor returned to screen after four years of hiatus and delivered two back-to-back hits with Pathaan and Jawan. All eyes are on his upcoming film Dunki which has been helmed by Rajkumar Hiarni. Khan recently made a trip to Hindu shrine Vaishno Devi in Katra, Jammu to pray for the success of the film. The visit is being seen as a ritual of sorts by Khan who has visited the shrine twice before this year before the release of his earlier films.



Khan kept his visit low-key. A video, though, captured the actor being escorted by his entourage and a few policemen to the shrine. He was accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani.



To avoid the attention of the public, the actor covered his face. He wore a big black jacket and cap to keep his identity hidden.

VIDEO | Bollywood actor @iamsrk visited Mata Vaishno Devi shrine earlier today. pic.twitter.com/HbjW0YczUC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 12, 2023 ×

Dunki is SRK and Hirani's first collaboration together. The film also features Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani and others. . Recently, the actor explained the meaning of the film’s title as he wrote on X, “Because everybody asks, what does Dunki mean? Dunki means being apart from your loved ones. And when you are with them, one feels the moment should last till the end of time.”



Dunki is scheduled to release in theatres on December 21.