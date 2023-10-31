Shah Rukh Khan to unveil the teaser of Dunki on this date

Good news for fans of Shah Rukh Khan. The actor will be sharing the first teaser of his upcoming film Dunki on his birthday, November 2.



As per reports, SRK and director Rajkumar Hirani have decided to roll out the teaser on a special day as a gift to scores of fans worldwide. The actor will turn 58 this year.



“The teaser will hit the digital world on November 2, 2023. That's not all. Shah Rukh Khan will be hosting a birthday event for his fans in Mumbai, and will see the teaser with all his fans on his special day,” a source was quoted as saying to a daily.



The source added, "The teaser will introduce the audience to the world created by Rajkumar Hirani over the last few years. It's a special film for all the stakeholders and the campaign is going to be special too. Dunki will see a different avatar of SRK, and the audiences are on for a ride this Christmas."



The Dunki teaser will also play in theatres (worldwide) with Tiger 3 headlined by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film hits theatres on November 12 and also has SRK in a cameo appearance.



Some reports have been suggesting that two teasers of Dunki have been cleared by the CBFC. It remains unclear as of now which of the two will be released on SRK's birthday or whether the makers will release both together.



Dunki is Shah Rukh Khan's first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani. The film is backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, Rajkumar Hirani Films and Jio Studios. Dunki also stars Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu and will hit the theatres on December 21.



Dunki will clash with Prabhas starrer Salaar at the box office as both the films release on the same day.



Dunki will be SRK's third film of the year. His previous two releases this year, Pathaan and Jawan have smashed all box office records and emerged as the highest grossers. All eyes are now on Dunki on whether it will be able to repeat the same magic.