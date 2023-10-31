Shah Rukh Khan to celebrate his birthday with a big bash in Mumbai, details inside

It has been a special year for Shah Rukh Khan. The Bollywood superstar returned to the big screen after long gap and delivered two huge hits. And so he has all the reasons to celebrate. Khan will be ringing in his 58th birthday in style this year. Multiple reports state that the actor is planning to host a grand birthday party which will have almost the entire Bollywood in attendance.



Like each year, his loyal fans have already planned celebrations outside his Bandra home on his birthday. Khan is expected to come out and wave at his fans- as is the tradition. While the actor has had an intimate celebration for the last few years, sources state that the actor will host a massive birthday bash this year.



Shah Rukh Khan's grand birthday bash



Shah Rukh Khan is currently riding high on the success of his last release, Jawan. Earlier this year, his film Pathaan also broke several records at the box office. The actor will be celebrating his special year with friends from the film industry. Everyone from Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Atlee, Nayanthara and Rajkumar Hirani and many others are reportedly part of the guest list.



The grand party is being put together by his manager Pooja Dadlani and the invites have already gone out to guests. A source close to the actor revealed that the big birthday bash is to be held at Jio NMACC at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.



Shah Rukh Khan will ring his 58th birthday on November 2 and his biggest fan club, SRK Universe has also planned to turn the special day into a festival.



After organizing a health checkup campaign for school kids in tribal villages, and a food distribution drive on October 30, the fan club will watch DDLJ at Maratha Mandir on November 1 and in the afternoon, distribute food packets in slums and underprivileged households. Other such philanthropic activities have been planned by the fan club. The fan club also plans to gather outside the actor's house in Bandra at midnight of November 2.



