Shah Rukh Khan features on Burj Khalifa once again, watch video

Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, recently featured Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday evening during its light show.



The building showcased a campaign video for Burjeel Holdings, a private healthcare operator in UAE which features Shah Rukh Khan. Khan can be seen promoting the brand in his signature style. Later, the musical fountains near the landmark building were put on display to the song 'Dhoom Ta Na' from Khan's hit film 'Om Shanti Om'.



Fans of the star took to Twitter to express happiness on seeing Khan on the world's tallest building.



"The musical fountain at #BurjKhalifa played the music from #ShahRukhKhan`s Om Shanti Om first, and later the Burjeel Holdings` campaign featuring King Khan was displayed on Burj Khalifa! Truly the world`s biggest superstar," a tweet read on one of the fan pages of SRK."Megastar Shah Rukh Khan featured on Burj Khalifa again, truly a KING," a fan wrote on Twitter.

Reportedly, it's for the fourth time that SRK has appeared on Burj Khalifa.



In 2021, Burj Khalifa honoured Shah Rukh on his 56th birthday. Burj Khalifa was lit up with the name of the actor to honour the actor on his birthday in 2020 as well.

SRK is all set to make his silver screen return after four years with 'Pathaan', which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The action-packed film is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023.



Apart from 'Pathaan', SRK will be also seen in Rajkumar Hirani`s upcoming film 'Dunki' alongside Taapsee Pannu and in south director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan' opposite south actor Nayanthara.