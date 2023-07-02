Satyaprem Ki Katha day 3 box office: Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan-starrer earns over Rs 100 million

The box office journey of Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures's Satyaprem Ki Katha began on June 29 and is only strengthening with every succeeding day. Released on a holiday, the film has made an impression by collecting over Rs 9.25 crore on the first day.

On the very first day, it set its rule all across with positive word of mouth. Having encountered a working Friday the next day, the film saw a bare minimal drop and arrayed Rs 7 crore on day 2, while the numbers witnessed a growth of 45 per cent on Saturday and collected Rs 10.10 crore.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha has gained a foothold at the box office with its rising collection figures. The film witnessed tremendous acceptance across all age groups and families, resulting in great word of mouth ensuring solid upwards growth.