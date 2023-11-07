Sam Bahadur trailer: Vicky Kaushal looks fierce as India's iconic army man Sam Manekshaw

It's finally here. After teasing fans with posters, first look and teasers, the team of Sam Bahadur released the trailer of the film on Tuesday. The period film is based on the legendary Sam Manekshaw, India's first charismatic war hero who played a crucial role in the India-Pakistan war in 1971. The titular role is being played by Vicky Kaushal who collaborates with director Meghna Gulzar once again after Raazi. The film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh as late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Sam Bahadur also features Sanya Malhotra as Silloo, Sam's wife.



The trailer shows Vicky transforming himself into Sam Manekshaw, complete with his distinctive handlebar moustache and typical style of walking. The trailer has several powerful dialogues which shows Sam's role in shaping the Indian Army post independence. The film is set in the late 1960s and early '70s.



Watch Sam Bahadur trailer here







Earlier on Monday, taking to Instagram, Vicky wrote along with a new poster, “This is the story about the man, who dedicated his life to the Indian Army, to the nation. Trailer out tomorrow! Sam Bahadur in cinemas 1.12.2023. "