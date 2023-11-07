Salman Khan's Tiger 3 off to a promising start, advance booking promises bumper opening 

As Salman Khan gears up for the release of his much-awaited actioner Tiger 3, the excitement among the masses, and audiences is at its peak. Fans are all excited to witness their favourite superstar coming back as the OG spy of Bollywood, Tiger on the big screens. Advance booking for the film began two days back and the response so far has been good.



Salman Khan is undeniably one of the biggest superstars in India. Salman's charisma and audience-pulling capacity are well known, and over the years some of the biggest blockbusters have had Salman Khan in it.



The film is doing wonders at the box office, with the tickets for the film getting sold rapidly. The shows during the release day, November 12th, 2023, are getting full, and trade pundits state that the film is poised to make a bumper opening at the box office. This is sure to be the magic of Salman Khan and his larger-than-life brand that goes beyond stardom.



Apart from the trailer release and a song being launched digitally, the film has not been promoted by the stars - yet without promotion, the tickets are selling at a fast pace, which speaks volumes about the film and the expectations that one has from the franchise.



The hugely anticipated Tiger 3 features Salman Khan in the lead alongside Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, and Riddhi Dogra. The film, helmed by Maneesh Sharma, will be released in cinemas on November 12th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.