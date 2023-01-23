Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' teaser to be released with 'Pathaan'

With the rumour mills churning and Salman Khan's latest cinematic offering having been the talk of the town for the past several months, the adoring fans of Salman Khan are in for a big pre-Eid treat towards the end of this month.



The makers of Salman Khan's latest cinematic venture, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,' are all set to treat the eagerly awaiting audiences with the teaser of the latest Bhai-flick. The makers of the film will release the teaser alongside Shahrukh Khan’s 'Pathaan' in theatres all across the country on the 25th of January, and it will later be available on YouTube and other digital platforms.



The makers have planned a unique approach for the unit launch, which is "theatres first." The motion units will be first launched on big screens in the theaters, followed by digital.



Sharing a still from the movie, Salman Khan tweeted about the teaser release of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' with 'Pathaan' shows, thus giving his fans and the audience in general an early start to the celebrations.



A Salman Khan Films production, produced by Salma Khan, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar and has all the elements of a Salman Khan film: action, comedy, drama, and romance.