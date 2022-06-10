Salman Khan threat letter case: Mumbai police confirm Lawrence Bishnoi gang's involvement

The Mumbai police have reportedly identified the persons involved in delivering a threat letter to actor Salman Khan. The letter was delivered to the actor's father, writer Salim Khan a few days ago.



The information has been revealed during the interrogation of accused Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble alias Mahakal, who is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.



According to Mumbai police, accused Mahakal revealed that Bishnoi's aide Vikram Barad had taken the letter to Salim Khan.



"Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had issued the letter to Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan. Three people from his gang had come from Jalore, Rajasthan to Mumbai to drop the letter and had met accused Saurabh Mahakal," said the police on Thursday.



The police further said that the crime branch has identified the people who had delivered the letter. "There are clues related to them. They will be arrested soon. Right after their identification, 6 teams have been dispatched to different parts of India," said the police.



The police asked Kamble about who kept the threatening letter on a bench in the Bandra area of Mumbai on Sunday, he said. Some media reports also claim that a member of the gang had once come close to the actor during his early morning cycle ride around the neighbourhood. Attempts were reportedly made to shoot the actor during his morning ride where he typically without any bodyguard.



Meanwhile, some Delhi Police officials also reached Pune on Wednesday in connection with the probe into the case of the murder of popular Punjabi rapper and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala in Punjab last month.Delhi Police on Wednesday said that the mastermind behind the killing of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala is gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Delhi Police said that Siddhesh Hiraman Kamle, a close associate of the main shooter in the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab has been arrested.



The Punjab Police on Tuesday had said it had arrested eight persons so far in connection with the brutal murder of Moose Wala.



The police spokesperson said they also sought a red corner notice against gangster-turned-terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu, alias Rinda, of Rattoke village, Tarn Taran.

