Salman Khan files defamation against actor KRK for his 'Radhe' review

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has filed a defamation complaint in a Mumbai court against actor Kamaal R Khan over the latter’s review of the just released Hindi film ‘Radhe’. A legal notice in regards to the complaint was sent to Kamaal Khan by the legal team of the superstar, who has played the lead role in the film, ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’, on Monday.

Kamaal Khan acknowledged the development. He tweeted, “Salman Khan files a defamation case against me for Radhe’s review!"

In another tweet, Kamaal said that here on, he will not review any of Salman’s films. “I said so many times that I never review film of any producer, actor if he asks me to not review. Salman khan filed defamation case on me for review of #Radhe means he is getting too much affected by my review. Hence I won’t review his films anymore. My last video releasing today," he wrote.

As per the notice, Salman Khan’s legal team will be mentioning the matter for an urgent hearing before an additional sessions judge of the city civil court on Thursday.