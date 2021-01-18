Salman Khan exempted from appearing in court for the blackbuck poaching case

Salman Khan has got another sigh of relief from court as he has been exempted from appearing for blackbuck poaching case that dates back to 1998. The court case has been on since years as Salman Khan has been accused of shooting blackbucks while filming for ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’. While his co-stars have been acquitted, there is a petition challenging Salman Khan’s trial court order of imprisonment of 5 years.

The actor had previously been acquitted from the case along with the others.

In regards to this, Salman Khan was asked to appear before the court on January 16 for a hearing, but his lawyer has sought exemption from the hearing in lieu of the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the second time that court has exempted him but Salman has to appear next on February 6. Citing the pandemic as the reason for his absence, this will mark the 17th hearing that he has missed out on since the case was transferred to the sessions court back in April 2018.