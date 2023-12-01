Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire trailer: Prabhas is a power to reckon with in Prashanth Neel's film
Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire marks the first collaboration of KGF directors Prashanth Neel and Prabhas.
The first trailer for Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is here, and as expected, the movie is going to be a thrilling ride. Directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel, the forthcoming movie has Rebel star Prabhas playing the role of a Deva, who is a one-man army.
The movie has an ensemble cast that consists of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Eshwari Rao, and Sriya Reddy.
Salaar Trailer
The 3-minute-long trailer takes viewers into the dark and gory world of Khaansaar. It begins with a boy making a promise to his friend that he will do anything for him. As the trailer continues, we see the political conspiracies taking place in the city for the throne.
Further, we see Jagapathi's character as the head of the city, who wishes to see his son Varadha Raja as the new lord of the city. However, there are several hurdles and enemies, and it's time Varadha needs his friend Deva, who is enough to fight multiple enemies.
In the trailer, Prabhas is a force to be reckoned with. He is the one, who can fight with the entire army single-handedly.
The intense tone of the trailer, with its high-sounding dialogue and heavy-duty action, will surely amp up the excitement of the audience.
For the unversed, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire marks the first collaboration of KGF director Prashanth Neel and actor Prabhas.
Salaar vs. Dunki
The movie is going to witness a big clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. Both films will hit theatres on December 22.
This is not the first time that Prashanth Neel's film will face off with SRK's movie. In 2018, Zero and the Yash starrer battled for the Christmas audience, with the latter going on to become a massive hit. However, this time, the competition is going to be more intense.
Salaar is directed by Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films.
On the work front, apart from Salaar, Prabhas will also be seen in the highly awaited film, Kalki 2898 AD with an ensemble cast which includes Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.