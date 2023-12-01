Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire trailer: Prabhas is a power to reckon with in Prashanth Neel's film

The first trailer for Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is here, and as expected, the movie is going to be a thrilling ride. Directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel, the forthcoming movie has Rebel star Prabhas playing the role of a Deva, who is a one-man army.



The movie has an ensemble cast that consists of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Eshwari Rao, and Sriya Reddy.



Salaar Trailer



The 3-minute-long trailer takes viewers into the dark and gory world of Khaansaar. It begins with a boy making a promise to his friend that he will do anything for him. As the trailer continues, we see the political conspiracies taking place in the city for the throne.



Further, we see Jagapathi's character as the head of the city, who wishes to see his son Varadha Raja as the new lord of the city. However, there are several hurdles and enemies, and it's time Varadha needs his friend Deva, who is enough to fight multiple enemies.



In the trailer, Prabhas is a force to be reckoned with. He is the one, who can fight with the entire army single-handedly.