RRR release postponed again! Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt starrer pushed indefinitely

Fans wait for SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' is getting longer and longer. As the cinema industry is going through many uncertainties and now owing to rise in Covid-19 cases and concerns over the new Omicron variant, one of the most awaited movies 'RRR' has been postponed again!.



The 'RRR' team, including SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan, were busy promoting the film, that was supposed to hit the theatres on January 7, 2022.



After a lot of buzz regarding its postponement, the makers of the film have finally confirmed that the film's release has been deferred yet again.

The release date has been postponed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The makers announced the news with a special note. The caption reads, "Keeping the best interests of all the parties involved in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love. #RRRPostponed #RRRMovie (sic)."



Their statement read, " In spite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promised to bring back The Glory of Indian Cinema, and at the right time, WE WILL (sic)."



Here's the post:

Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love. #RRRPostponed #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/JlYsgNwpUO — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 1, 2022 ×

The magnum opus marks the comeback of SS Rajamouli as a director post 'Bahubali' and stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson.



The movie is set in the backdrop of 1920s north India under the colonial rule of Britain. It is a fictionalised account of Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR).



Before 'RRR', Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Jersey' was pulled from its scheduled release date of December 31.