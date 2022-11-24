Richa Chadha apologises after being slammed over a tweet referring the Galwan clash

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha on Thursday issued an apology over a tweet she made referring to the 2020 Galwan clash which led to the death of several Indian Army soldiers. Chadha was criticised severely for her tweet on social media and eventually took it down.



Taking to Twitter, Richa wrote, "Even though it can never be my intention in the least, if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the Fauj of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part. As a Lt. Col, he took a bullet in the leg in the Indo-China war, in 1960s. My Mamaji was a paratrooper. It`s in my blood."



She added, "A whole family is affected when their son is martyred or even injured while saving the nation which is made up of people like us and I personally know how it feels. It is an emotive issue for me."