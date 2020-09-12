Rhea Chakraborty names Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan during NCB Probe: Report

Rhea Chakraborty who is under Narcotics Control Bureau custody reportedly confessed the names of Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and fashion designer Simone Khambatta in relation to the drugs case.



During the NCB investigation, Rhea specifically named the two actresses and a fashion designer and told that these three ladies have taken drugs with her and Sushant Singh Rajput. As per the reports, Rhea has told the investigation agency that 80 % of B-town celebs are on drugs.

Earlier, sources claimed that Rhea also named 25 A-listers of Bollywood. The NCB is reportedly planning to be question all of them in relation to the case.

Sara, daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh, made her debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in 'Kedarnath'.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai court rejected the bail plea of Rhea Chakrabort and her brother Showik. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has alleged that she is an active member of a 'drug syndicate' and used to manage finance for drug procurement along with the late actor.

The NCB has arrested a total of eight people in connection to the case so far, which includes Rhea's younger brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant house manager Samuel Miranda.



Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14.