Randeep Hooda gets severely injured while horse riding, rushed to hospital

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has reportedly been hospitalized at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after he got injured while riding a horse. News reports state Hooda fainted while horse riding and suffered serious injuries.



The incident took place a few days and he was rushed to the hospital immediately. The doctors have advised him complete bed rest for now.



Last year, Randeep suffered an injury while shooting an action sequence for 'Radhe' with Salman Khan for which the Highway actor had to undergo knee surgery on his right leg. The surgery happened during the shoot of his series 'Inspector Avinash`.

Randeep had also posted pictures from the hospital to keep his fans updated with his health developments.