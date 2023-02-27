Ranbir Kapoor turns photographer as Alia Bhatt picks up top honours at Zee Cine Awards 2023

It was a big night for Alia Bhatt at the Zee Cine Awards on Sunday. The actress who had a stunning year both professionally and personally in 2022, won top honours at the awards ceremony which honoured the best of Hindi cinema in the past year. Alia not only won the Best Actress award for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi but also took home the Best Film (Jury) award for Darlings as a first-time producer.



Bhatt took to her Instagram stories to share photos from the night. While most photos were from the awards ceremony where Alia posed with fellow winners of the night including Pritam, Ayan Mukherjee, Jasmeet Reen, Vivek Agnihotri, Kartik Aaryan and Anupam Kher but it was the picture that was clicked at home post the ceremony that caught our attention.