Ranbir Kapoor turns photographer as Alia Bhatt picks up top honours at Zee Cine Awards 2023
Story highlights
Alia Bhatt thanked her husband Ranbir Kapoor who patiently took her photo with her Best Actress award much after the Zee Cine Awards ceremony was over.
Alia Bhatt thanked her husband Ranbir Kapoor who patiently took her photo with her Best Actress award much after the Zee Cine Awards ceremony was over.
It was a big night for Alia Bhatt at the Zee Cine Awards on Sunday. The actress who had a stunning year both professionally and personally in 2022, won top honours at the awards ceremony which honoured the best of Hindi cinema in the past year. Alia not only won the Best Actress award for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi but also took home the Best Film (Jury) award for Darlings as a first-time producer.
Bhatt took to her Instagram stories to share photos from the night. While most photos were from the awards ceremony where Alia posed with fellow winners of the night including Pritam, Ayan Mukherjee, Jasmeet Reen, Vivek Agnihotri, Kartik Aaryan and Anupam Kher but it was the picture that was clicked at home post the ceremony that caught our attention.
Alia could be seen posing with her Best Actress trophy as she wrote, "Gangu love. Thankyou @zeecineawards for the honour! Sir no words will ever be enough for how grateful I am to you!! " as she tagged Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production house.
The photo had a footnote which read, "Special mention to my husband for patiently taking my picture at 2 am"
Alia and Ranbir married in early 2022 and welcomed their first child together, baby girl Raha later that year. The couple's first together, 'Brahmastra' also released in 2022 and was declared a hit!
Alia also shared a photo of her sister Shaheen Bhatt who is a co-producer of Darlings along with Alia and Shah Rukh Khan.