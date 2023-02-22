Ranbir Kapoor to play Sourav Ganguly in new biopic?

If multiple reports are to be believed, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is all set to play former BCCI president and Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly in a new biopic. For years, Ganguly has been evasive in naming an actor who he thought would be perfect to play him on the big screen. Recently, there was news of Ganguly meeting certain producers in Mumbai regarding his biopic and final casting of the film. No details of the meeting were made public. Now, according to a source close to the former captain of the Indian cricket team, Ranbir Kapoor has been confirmed for the biopic. Earlier there were reportedly some date issues but now it is believed Ranbir has given his nod. Interestingly, Sourav has time and again expressed his admiration for Ranbir.

The biopic was first announced in 2019 and several names including that of Hrithik Roshan, Sidharth Malhotra and Kapoor came up in discussions. There has not been any official announcement so far as to which actor will finally be playing Dada on screen, but the industry buzz seems to be suggesting Ranbir Kapoor's name. Sources also state that Kapoor will soon be in Kolkata, Ganguly's hometown to begin his prep for the role. He is likely to visit the historic Eden Gardens, and Ganguly's home during his visit to the city.



According to reports, the much-talked-about biopic is set to be a big-budget film, amounting to 200 - 250 crores. Ganguly himself is looking into the script to maintain authenticity and had earlier mentioned that he is not in a hurry to make the film as he wants everything to be factually correct. Now, he has reportedly said yes to the final draft of the script and the shooting will kick start soon in Kolkata.



Ranbir is not new to biopics. He had earlier played actor Sanjay Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani's film Sanju. The actor had won almost all acting honours during the awards season the following year for his performance as the troubled star.