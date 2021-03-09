Ranbir Kapoor is unwell, reveals uncle Randhir

Mar 09, 2021

Earlier, Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor had tested positive for coronavirus 

Ranbir Kapoor is not well, confirmed his uncle Randhir Kapoor. 

There are speculations that Ranbir Kapoor too has COVID-19 and is in quarantine. 

While the family doesn’t have full knowledge of the cause of his ill health, Randhir told a publication: "I believe he is not well, but I am not sure what he has got. I am not in town.”

Earlier, Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor had contracted the coronavirus. She was then shooting for ‘Jug Jug Jeeyo’. At the time, her co-star Varun Dhawan had tested positive for COVID-19 too. 

Ranbir’s sister Riddhima took to social media in December to reveal that their mother Neetu has recovered and has tested negative for the virus. She had then written: “Thank you for all your good wishes & prayers - My mother has tested Covid negative today @neetu54.”

 

