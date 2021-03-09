Ranbir Kapoor is unwell, reveals uncle Randhir

Ranbir Kapoor is not well, confirmed his uncle Randhir Kapoor.

There are speculations that Ranbir Kapoor too has COVID-19 and is in quarantine.

While the family doesn’t have full knowledge of the cause of his ill health, Randhir told a publication: "I believe he is not well, but I am not sure what he has got. I am not in town.”

Earlier, Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor had contracted the coronavirus. She was then shooting for ‘Jug Jug Jeeyo’. At the time, her co-star Varun Dhawan had tested positive for COVID-19 too.

Ranbir’s sister Riddhima took to social media in December to reveal that their mother Neetu has recovered and has tested negative for the virus. She had then written: “Thank you for all your good wishes & prayers - My mother has tested Covid negative today @neetu54.”