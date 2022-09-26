'Ram Setu' first teaser: Akshay Kumar is racing against time

Akshay Kumar dons spectacles and long hair as he reportedly plays an archaeologist in Abhishek Sharma's new film 'Ram Setu'. The first teaser of the film was unveiled on Monday and a lot is packed into the teaser which is less than a minute long.



While the plot is not known yet, the teaser opens with Kumar stating they have 3 days to save the Ram Setu. In Indian mythology, the Ram Setu or bridge was created by Lord Ram in order to travel to Lanka to save his wife, Sita. In the present day, most consider a chain of limestone shoals between Pamban Island, also known as Rameswaram Island, off the south-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu, and Mannar Island, off the north-western coast of Sri Lanka as the Ram Setu.

Watch the teaser of 'Ram Setu' here:





The teaser gives a glimpse of other actors in the film as well including veteran actor Nassar, Nushratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez and Satyadev Kancharana. Kumar and others are seen doing some high-voltage stunts, diving into the deep sea and racing against time.



The film is set to release in theatres on October 25, Diwali this year.