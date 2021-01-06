Ram Gopal Varma says he admires a woman's sensuality, not her brains

Ram Gopal Varma is in news again for a controversial remark. A few weeks back, the filmmaker had got embroiled in a Twitter spat with actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthy when he had stated that he likes women's bodies and not their brains.

The filmmaker maintained his stance in a recent interview with The Times Of India. "The brain does not have a gender. A woman can have it, a man can have it. The sexual aspect is very particular and specific. A woman has an extra thing which is her sensuality and which I admire." Varma said he had mentioned the same in his book 'Gun and Thighs'.



Varma who has shifted his base to Goa said that the state is best suited for the kind of films he is making. "My office ‘Factory’ is not in Mumbai anymore. I was in Hyderabad for a major part of the lockdown but have shifted out of Mumbai in the past few months. Everyone has got used to a different way of communicating; personal meetings are a thing of the past. Everybody is talking and doing meetings on online chats”.

Varma's next '12 o’Clock' is a horror film which stars Mithun Chakraborty, Manav Kaul and Flora Saini. Praising Chakraborty, the filmmaker said, “He plays a psychiatrist who encounters the supernatural but being a man of science, cannot come to terms with it. Despite being the intense actor that he is, Mithun has never played a role like this in his career. Then there’s Makrand Deshpande, who plays a peon whose daughter claims that she’s responsible for the spate of serial killings happening in the city. People don’t know if she is mentally challenged or a psychopath. The movie was shot before the coronavirus pandemic shut us indoors and the remaining parts were filmed in Hyderabad."