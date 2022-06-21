'Raksha Bandhan' trailer: Akshay Kumar latest is a story of sibling bonding

Akshay Kumar turns into a devoted brother in his latest film 'Raksha Bandhan'. The trailer of the film was unveiled by the superstar at an event in Delhi on Tuesday. The film has been helmed by Anand L Rai and celebrates the unbreakable bond of siblings.



The trailer shows Akshay Kumar playing a doting brother to four of his sisters- all of marriageable age. Bhumi Pednekar plays his love interest in the film who is tired of waiting for him to first get his sister married and then marry her. The trailer highlights how Kumar's character struggles to gather funds for each of his sister's weddings and is ready to even sell his kidney to afford their weddings.

Watch 'Raksha Bandhan' trailer here:

The film also stars Abhinay Raj Singh, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, and Smrithi Srikanth in prominent roles. This will be Akshay's second collaboration with both Bhumi Pednekar as well as Anand L Rai.



Produced by Rai and Zee Studios, the film is set to release in theatres on August 11, 2022, and will clash with Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' on the big screen.