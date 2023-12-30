Rajkumar Hirani to reunite with Ranbir Kapoor again? Here’s what the director has said

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is on cloud nine after the stupendous success of his recently released Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie has become the highest-grossing movie of Ranbir's entire career. Amid this, reports about Ranbir reuniting with his Sanju director, Rajkumar Hirani, have emerged online.



Ranbir and Rajkumar worked together for the first time in the biographical drama Sanju. The movie was based on the controversial life of actor Sanjay Dutt. Recently, director Rajkumar collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan on Dunki. The movie is earning decent numbers at the box office.

In his new interview with India Today, Hirani hinted at the possibility of a reunion with Ranbir. Praising the actor, he said, “Ranbir is an absolute sweetheart. We had a great time making Sanju. I would definitely love to do another film with him. There are a few scripts with me and we are in touch.''



The actor added, ''So let’s see where this goes. Sometimes, it happens that you start writing a particular script and it doesn’t go anywhere and then you start another one and it becomes something. So yes, I love Ranbir.''



Rajkumar Hirani’s film Sanju, starring Ranbir Kapoor, grossed Rs 588.5 crore worldwide, as per a report by Sacnilk. In the movie, he played the role of Sanjay Dutt. The movie also starred Paresh Rawal as Sanjay's father, Sunil Dutt, and Manisha Koirala as Sanjay’s mother Nargis.



Ranbir Kapoor's Animal success



Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has become the third-highest-grossing movie of the year. Since day one of its release, the movie has been shattering records, and within 20 days, the movie has crossed total collection of Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. The movie has grossed Rs 880 crore (Rs 8.8 billion) worldwide, becoming the third-highest-grossing movie of the year.