Priyanka Chopra on farmer's protest: They are India's food soldiers

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas spoke out in support of the ongoing farmers' protest on Sunday. Priyanka re-shared Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh's tweet on the same issue and called for quick solution on the matter.



"Our farmers are India's Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later (sic)," she wrote on Twitter, quoting a tweet by Dosanjh in Punjabi.

Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later. https://t.co/PDOD0AIeFv — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 6, 2020 ×



Priyanka is one of the first few Bollywood actors to have spoke up on the ongoing protest. So far several prominent Punjabi film stars have rallied for the cause of the farmers and urged the government to hear the farmers out who have protesting for weeks over the new farm bill.



Dosanjh has been one of the prominent faces who have been speaking in support of the farmers. He was recently in news for his bitter Twitter fight with Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. Ranaut has criticised the ongoing protest.