Preity Zinta and husband Gene Goodenough are now parents to twins

Bollywood star Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough are now parents to a baby boy and a baby girl.



The actress and her husband welcomed twins via surrogacy. Preity took to Twitter to announce the happy news.



Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. pic.twitter.com/wknLAJd1bL — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) November 18, 2021 ×

We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia 😍🙏😍 #gratitude #family #twins #ting — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) November 18, 2021 ×

Preity who starred in blockbuster films like 'Kal Ho Na Ho', 'Veer-Zaara' and 'Koi Mil Gaya', married Gene Goodenough in a private ceremony in the US in 2016. Since then Preity has been spending her time both in America and the US.