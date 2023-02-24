Pathaan to meet Tiger again! Shah Rukh Khan to start shooting for Salman Khan's Tiger 3 soon

Salman Khan's cameo in Yash Raj Films' (YRF) blockbuster Pathaan was one of the high points of the film. The end credit scene too gave fans hope that the two fans would reunite again in the YRF Spy universe. Now, if reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan will soon start to work on Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3.



Various media reports state that SRK will be shooting for Tiger 3 by the end of April 2023. A trade source said, "Watch out for Pathaan`s entry in Tiger 3! As the super-spies start crossing over in each other`s films, which are part of the blockbuster YRF Spy Universe, expect twists and surprises that deliver outstanding entertainment value to audiences in theatres!"



Maneesh Sharma will be directing the third installment of the popular franchise. Ek Tha Tiger was helmed by Kabir Khan while Tiger Zinda Hai was helmed Ali Abbas Zafar.



A source close to the project stated, "Shah Rukh will shoot for Tiger 3 by end-April and the shoot is expected to be in Mumbai. Details of this shoot is being kept completely under wraps but expect fireworks when the two super spies meet again in Tiger 3. Salman told SRK in Pathaan that he was going on an important mission so Pathaan will meet Tiger during this mission."