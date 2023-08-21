Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to marry in September in Rajasthan?

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Indian politician Raghav Chadha have reportedly confirmed their wedding date and venue. As per reports, the couple are set to tie the knot on September 25 at a ceremony in Rajasthan, a western state in India.



The wedding will be graced by their close friends and families and Parineeti's team has already started working on the wedding preparation.



A source told The Times of India, “It will be a grand wedding. Parineeti is extremely tight-lipped about the festivities that will be held by the families. Her team has already started working out the details and her dates. She will plunge into her wedding prep in the first week of September.” It is rumoured that there will be a reception in Gurugram following the wedding.



Parineeti, Raghav to marry in Udaipur?

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in May in Delhi. Since then, speculation about their wedding date and the venue has been doing the rounds. In June, a news portal reported that they would be tying the knot in a hotel in Udaipur. Reports state that the couple may have a lavish wedding at The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur. Both Parineeti and Raghav have remained mum over the details of their venue so far.



The Oberoi Udaivilas is known to be one of the most luxurious properties in Udaipur, It had once belonged to the Maharaja of Mewar. It has served as a wedding venue for the rich and famous in India.