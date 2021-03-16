'Paglait' trailer: Sanya Malhotra's new film turns up the quirk amid tragedy 

The trailer of Netflix new film 'Paglait' is out. Featuring Sanya Malhotra in the lead, the dramedy promises to take the viewers on an emotional, inspiring and entertaining journey.

Sanya plays Sandhya, a recently widowed struggling to mourn the death of her husband. As events unfold, Sandhya sets onto a path of self-discovery, attempting to find her identity and purpose in life.



The film has been written and directed by Umesh Bhatt and co-produced by Guneet Monga and Ekta Kapoor.



'Paglait' also stars Sayani Gupta, Shrutii Sharma, Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav, Sheeba Chaddha, Meghna Malik and Rajesh Tailang.





“The story of 'Pagglait' comes from a deeply personal experience and I hope the viewers would be able to relate to it. It’s a simple story dealing with complex emotions of life and death, told through the unique lens of a young widow who's surrounded by a family that is eager to take decisions for her. Our talented cast brings these nuanced moments of joy and happiness, confusion and chaos together. This film has been made with a lot of passion, love and affection and we hope viewers across the world would relate with this endearing story of Sandhya," said Bhatt in a statement.



The film will be premiering on Netflix on March 26.